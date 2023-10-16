NFL Fans Roast NBC Rules Analyst For Suspect Breakdown Of No-Call At End Of Giants – Bills Game

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills held on to beat the New York Giants on Sunday night by a score of 14-9, and the word ‘held’ carries quite a bit of weight given how things finished in Buffalo.

After drawing a pass interference flag in the endzone as time expired in the fourth quarter, the Giants were handed a free play from the Buffalo one-yard line to win the game. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor flew a floating ball in the direction of tight end Darren Waller at the back of the end zone.

WATCH: TEMPERS ERUPT BETWEEN GIANTS, BILLS IN PRIMETIME

Waller was able to get a hand on the pass, but ultimately couldn’t come up with the pass handing the Bills the five-point win. Replay showed Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson clearly holding Waller throughout his route, but no flag was thrown.

The no-call was controversial, to say the least. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth made it abundantly clear that he thought a flag should have been thrown. Meanwhile, NBC rules analyst and former NFL referee Terry McAulay jumped on the broadcast and tried to explain why a penalty wasn’t called and essentially delivered two minutes of word vomit.

Should the Bills have been called for holding on the last play (a pass in the end zone to Giants TE Darren Waller)? NBC #SNF rules analyst Terry McAulay talks it over with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. 🏈🦓📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/gDq0cFH8tg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 16, 2023

McAulay is in a tough spot given that anything he says on the broadcast has no baring on the game whatsoever, but this is just the latest example of the glaring grey area when it comes to pass interference and even defensive holding.

NFL fans weren’t pleased with McAulay’s efforts:

Terry McAulay does everything in his power to NOT say “the ref got it wrong” even though he literally describes HOW the ref got it wrong lol https://t.co/07QM5VGyac — I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now (@airedmania) October 16, 2023

Terry McAulay has been awful every time NBC brings him in. College or pros https://t.co/VMbZSErcI4 — Nicole Pinter (Greg Dortch fan club President) (@nicole_pinter6) October 16, 2023

Caping for the officials on national TV…a clown show https://t.co/xq0IIk0nJP — Jamie Starr is a thief (@De_Here) October 16, 2023

Caping for the officials on national TV…a clown show https://t.co/xq0IIk0nJP — Jamie Starr is a thief (@De_Here) October 16, 2023

With the loss the Giants fell to 1-5 on the year and are very much reeling. Meanwhile, the Bills improved to 4-2 and remain just one game back of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.