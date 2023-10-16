Tempers Erupt Between Giants, Bills In Primetime

Videos by OutKick

Sunday night’s game finally hit a boiling point as Giants and Bills players started an all-out brawl on the field at the end of the third quarter.

Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown got tangled up with New York Giants defensive players Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

With the Bills offense knocking on the door of a TD, Dawkins and Thibodeaux got tangled up on a pile of players. Thibs reached at Dawkins’ facemask as he shoved the offensive lineman. Dawkins continued to crowd Thibodeaux as he lay on the field, with Thibodeaux throwing a few kicks.

Separately, Spencer Brown started feuding with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. “Sexy Dexy” threw Brown to the ground, and Kayvon Thibodeaux also crowded at the fallen Bills player.

Live shot of the Giants-Bills fight with replays at the end pic.twitter.com/tC9PpggeUF — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 16, 2023

SOMEBODY HIT SOMEBODY pic.twitter.com/0O5BVxkkW1 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 16, 2023

Fans appreciated the on-field ruckus, and refs covered the field in flags — all penalties from the scrum offset to return to action. Buffalo got the last laugh, scoring on the drive for a 7-6 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

It’s been a testy game for both teams. Buffalo struggled to score until the third-quarter drive, and the Giants’ offense struggled to build upon their defense’s strong performance.

New York had an opportunity to make it a two-score advantage before halftime. Interim Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor faced a goal-line series that ended with terrible clock management from the starter.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was red in the face over the mismanagement. The 2022 NFL Coach of the Year wants this win over his former team.

Brian Daboll is LIVID at Tyrod Taylor, who clearly checked to a run play — just AWFUL decision-making.



Giants needed to come away with points, and they imploded, as usual. pic.twitter.com/4IngutkGDE — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 16, 2023

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Taron Johnson #7 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Wan’Dale Robinson #17 of the New York Giants in the second quarter of a game at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)