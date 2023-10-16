Giants OL Justin Pugh ‘Straight Off The Couch’ For Giants’ Primetime Game Against Bills

Videos by OutKick

Justin Pugh was a first-round pick for the New York Giants before heading to Arizona for a stint with the Cardinals. He’s been out of the league for a year, and he’s on a mission to start again.

Now that Big Blue’s offensive line is down to scraps and no-names, the Giants reached out to Pugh, who entered 2023 as a free agent. Both sides came to an agreement. And boy, it’s good to be back!

Ask Pugh and he’s over the moon to be back in New York. During Sunday night’s introductions between the Giants and Buffalo Bills, Pugh gave a thrilled life update in his first game back.

Justin Pugh, Straight Off The Sofa!

Justin Pugh straight off the couch pic.twitter.com/fVAN9cFYRD — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 16, 2023

“Justin Pugh … straight off the couch,” Pugh announced. Between Pugh and “Sexy Dexy” Dexter Lawrence, the Giants are learning to give a sense of humor as they brace for a run-in with a buzzsaw in Buffalo.

In primetime, the Giants are about as functional as a bike with no handles. A crash is inevitable and it’s often quick.

Justin Pugh, 33: New York Giants (2013-2017, 2023); Arizona Cardinals (2018-2022)

Sunday night’s game got off to a predictably terrible start. The Bills offense started with the ball and players from both sides broke out into a small scrum.

The Giants’ defense also got away with coincidental tripping from cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and safety Dane Belton.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 22: Justin Pugh #67 of the New York Giants s enters the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles their game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)