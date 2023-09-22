Giants Try To Stop Nick Bosa By Not Blocking Him At All

Videos by OutKick

Don’t block the best pass-rusher in the NFL … bold move, Giants.

The New York Giants are so bereft of talent on the offensive line that they’re throwing up the white flag against San Francisco’s Nick Bosa early Thursday night.

Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, enjoyed the easiest sack of his career, so far, in the first quarter of TNF’s primetime game against the Giants.

Daniel Jones and the Giants offense had their backs against their end zone.

They narrowly avoided a safety after Bosa took Jones down on their one-yard line, going completely untouched on the takedown.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger looked petrified as Bosa launched off the line, flying by him and right tackle Evan Neal (who’s been a massive disappointment).

To a degree, it’s what audiences expected from the Giants heading into the contest.

WATCH:

New York looked out-matched coming into the game; then the Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley and elite left tackle Andrew Thomas to injury. Matters looked more grim for the Giants against the league-best San Francisco 49ers.

Shane Lemieux steps in for Thomas and former 49er Matt Breida replaces Barkley.

The injured and lethargic Giants haven’t found success to start. San Francisco leads 17-6 at the half.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after sacking Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)