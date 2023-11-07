NBC News Headline Left Out That Man Killed at Pro-Palestinian Protest Was Jewish

Videos by OutKick

Paul Kessler is a Jewish man who was killed during an altercation with pro-Palestinian protesters at a rally in California earlier this week.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be “blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide.”

The story is tragic though quite simple to tell. Yet a headline from NBC chose to complicate the story. Or perhaps sanitize the story.

As per Fox News Digital, “The original headline from NBC News appeared to emphasize only that Kessler died after hitting his head: Man dies after hitting head during Israel and Palestinian rallies in California, officials say.“

The headline also left out another key detail: Kessler was Jewish. Such detail is obviously noteworthy given his death occurred during an anti-Israel demonstration and the sheriff’s department says it cannot rule out the “possibility of a hate crime.”

But pushback from conservative media ensued. Specifically, political commentator Joe Walsh called the headline “shi–y” and “cowardly.”

Eventually, NBC changed the headline to “Jewish man dies after hitting head in altercation at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies in California.”

“This is why for so long so many Americans have rightly had a big problem with the mainstream media,” adds Walsh.

To be fair, that is one of the many reasons trust in the legacy media is at an all-time low according to a recent Gallup poll.

In sum, the press has botched the coverage of the war, and has since Oct. 7 when Hamas massacred 270 civilians.

And the press has botched the coverage badly.

It took the media weeks to label Hamas “terrorists” instead of “fighters” and “militants” despite the U.S. government designating the group a “foreign terrorist organization” back in 1997, 26 years prior.

Most notably, the New York Times reported that Israel was responsible for an explosion near a Gaza Strip hospital, citing one source: the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The paper of record cited a terrorist organization. Think about that.

Of course, Israel was not responsible for the strike. According to U.S. intelligence, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was likely the culprit.

That specific blunder caused even Joe Biden to privately — though he should have publicly — rail against the irresponsible coverage of the war, reportedly telling allies that the Times’ mistake “could have triggered a military escalation in the Middle East.”

Hamas’ savagery has prompted leading U.S. institutions to self-expose just how compromised, incompetent, and corrupt they are — from the Squad to the warmongering GOP, from the Ivy League to corporate America.

And most importantly, the U.S. media, which purposely or unwittingly, has become Hamas’ most useful overseas ally.