NBC Defends Drag March Chanting ‘We’re Coming For Your Children’ By Saying ‘Chant Has Been Used For Years’

NBC News says not to be alarmed by the eerie “We’re coming for your children” chant at the New York City drag march.

The outlet reports the chant has been used “for years.” As if that is justification for wacky cross-dressing adults to prey on children.

“The ‘coming for your children’ chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people. And in this case, they said, right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community,” NBC’s report said.

For background: a slew of LGBTQ activists recently gathered around the city to yell, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children. We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping.”

NBC’s “defense,” if you will, doesn’t make it better. It makes it worse, revealing that the targeting of children is a phenomenon more severe than just a few-year blip.

Plus, the claim might not even be accurate. A community note attached to the tweet reported the following:

“The news articles provides no evidence of the ‘we’re coming for your children’ chant being done for years at pride nor does it quote specific individuals that make this claim. This is very irresponsible reporting.”

Either way, the targeting of children by aggressive LGBTQ activists is further proof of why those who oppose this disturbing movement ought to speak up.

At any other event, the phrase “We’re coming for your children” would set off alarm signals that predatorial adults are on the prowl.

Yet because it involved the LGBTQ community, outlets like NBC are downplaying the chant.

As per our recent column, it’s safe to come out of the closet and oppose gender ideology:

The sexualization of children is not normal. No matter how hard the press tries to normalize it.