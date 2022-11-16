NBC Bay Area Affiliate Seems To Corroborate Key Details Of Miguel Almaguer’s Retracted Paul Pelosi Report

NBC suspended “Today” show correspondent Miguel Almaguer earlier this month over a now-retracted report about the attack on Paul Pelosi. On November 4, Almaguer suggested Paul may not have been in immediate danger when police arrived at his home prior to his attack.

NBC has since scrubbed the report from its website, citing a “failure to meet network standards.”

Yet many questions remain. What part of Almaguer’s report did NBC deem inaccurate? What “standards” does NBC have? And why didn’t the network apply said “standards” to its dubious reporting on Donald Trump’s purported collusion with the Russian government?

NBC has yet to answer any of the above questions.

Moreover, a local NBC affiliate in the Bay Area has corroborated key details from Almaguer’s sourcing that NBC declared a violation of company standards. The Bay Area report indicates Pelosi opened the door for police and didn’t attempt to escape.

Sound familiar?

On Wednesday, Fox News Digital linked to the affiliate’s following details:

“Last Friday, exactly one week after Almaguer’s report was mysteriously retracted with little public detail, NBC’s San Francisco local affiliate KNTV, which is branded as NBC Bay Area, aired an explosive report with highly similar details indicating Pelosi opened the door for police and didn’t immediately attempt to escape.” Anchor Jessica Aguirre told viewers the NBC Bay Area investigative team “looked into why state and federal prosecutors each describe one specific detail of the police response differently,” before tossing it to reporter Bigad Shaban. Fox News.

NBC Bay Area has not retracted that report. It remains online as of Wednesday.

Hmm.

Shaban told viewers that while a federal indictment indicates “two officers” opened the door, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office had stated that “Mr. Pelosi opened the door with his left hand.”

“This all has to do with the moments, seconds really, just before Paul Pelosi was struck in the head with a hammer inside his San Francisco home. Now, there continues to be contradicting accounts of a relatively simple question,” Shaban explains. “Who opened the door that night when San Francisco police arrived to the Pelosi house?”

Per FNC: “An NBC Bay Area report on the Paul Pelosi attack quoted a source who said Pelosi opened the door for police the night of the assault.” (NBC Bay Area / Screenshot)

NBC Bay Area asked then-interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins why Pelosi did not run out of the house and toward police if he had “open[ed] the door for them when they arrived?”

Jenkins declined to answer the question, calling it a game of “Monday morning quarterback.”

Hmm, again.

“The body cam video shows officers having a brief conversation with Pelosi and David DePape… before DePape starts beating Pelosi with a hammer,” Shaban later reported. “We reached out to the Department of Justice for an explanation of its differing account of this seemingly innocuous issue of who opened the door, but so far, we have not heard back.”

Miguel Almaguer reporting on the Paul Pelosi attack.

The lack of transparency is ominous — a statement with which network insiders agree. A former senior NBC News executive spoke to FNC anonymously to argue that NBC owes viewers and staffers an explanation. The report says employees inside the building believe executives squashed Almaguer’s report for going against the mainstream narrative.

Almaguer indeed dared to contradict the media consensus that NBC News upholds. Is NBC akin to state-run television? Well, we already knew that.

Justice for Almaguer? Perhaps.