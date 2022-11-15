NBC Suspends Reporter Over Paul Pelosi Reporting

NBC has suspended “Today” show correspondent Miguel Almaguer over a now-retracted report about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to the Daily Beast, the network is investigating Almaguer’s reporting on the events that left Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull. He has not appeared on the network since his initial report.

On November 4, Almaguer suggested that Paul knew the intruder and then opened the door for him.

“After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police,” Almaguer said. “It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.”

The network scrubbed the clip from its website shortly after it appeared.

“The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network wrote in a message replacing the article.

Miguel Almaguer reporting on the Paul Pelosi attack.

NBC has not commented on the matter beyond the above note.

The silence has puzzled network insiders with some believing executives squashed the reporting for going against the mainstream narrative, according to a Fox News follow-up. Hmm.

“A former senior NBC News executive who worked with Almaguer believes the network needs to explain what’s going on,” reports FNC.

“NBC News must be more transparent with its viewers about this error. Who wrote Miguel’s script? Who approved the script? Are he and his producers suspended during an internal investigation? NBC’s silence on this matter speaks volumes. NBC owes it to its audience to be truthful and not cover this up,” the former executive told Fox News.

All valid questions. And there are more.

What part of Almaguer’s report did not meet the “standards” at NBC? All of it? Does NBC have “standards”? If so, when do they apply? Obviously, not that often.

Moreover, did the negative Twitter reaction to Almaguer — such as critics suggesting he was downplaying the attack — force the network’s hand? Did someone in power from Washington influence NBC’s decision to retract the report and subsequently suspend Almaguer?

Has NBC verified that Almaguer obtained false information? On that account, how did the information ever make it onto the airwaves? Does NBC not vet sourcing?

The lack of transparency is ominous. As is the credibility at NBC News.