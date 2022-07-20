NBA’s Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Abuse Charges

During a scheduled arraignment on Wednesday, Charlotte Hornets forward and restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to felony charges of abuse, including one count of domestic violence and two counts of child abuse.

The news was relayed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

On June 29, Bridges reportedly strangled and hit his wife, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their two children and left his partner in severe condition.

As noted on OutKick, Johnson’s hospital report confirmed: “a brain concussion, closed fracture of the nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises and strain of neck muscle.” Johnson later commented on the strained relationship, claiming she had long suffered abuse from the 24-year-old.

Bridges turned himself in to LA authorities the next day and was later released on $130,000 bail.

On Wednesday, Bridges pleaded not guilty to the three counts. Additional reporting confirmed that Bridges is due back in court on August 19.

The Hornets, who extended a qualifying offer to Bridges before the incident, acknowledged the player’s ongoing troubles.

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges,” Charlotte’s statement said. “These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón commented on Bridges’ case Tuesday afternoon.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón’s statement read. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

The NBA also issued a statement on Bridges.

“We are aware of the charges filed today against Miles Bridges,” the NBA’s announcement read. “The league is investigating the allegations.”

