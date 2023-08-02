NBA’s Donovan Mitchell Goes Through Full Range Of Emotions With Mets Trades

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter to react to the New York Mets trade deadline decision making.

And he hilariously went from joy to sadness in almost record time.

The Mets had already traded star starting pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. Entering Tuesday, rumors had suggested they were exploring trades for Justin Verlander as well.

And sure enough, Verlander and a whole bunch of money was dealt early in the day to the Houston Astros for several prospects.

Mitchell, like many Mets fans, took the team’s sell off to mean that New York would be pursuing Shohei Ohtani in free agency after the season, going so far as posting a photoshopped image of Ohtani in a Mets uniform.

But beat reporter Anthony DiComo then tweeted out a statement from Max Scherzer, who explained what he heard from Mets GM Billy Eppler about the team’s strategy going forward.

And his answer brought the mood down quickly.

The full Scherzer quote was, well, disheartening for fans wanting to get Ohtani.

“I was like, ‘So the team is not going to be pursuing free agents this offseason or assemble a team that can compete for a World Series next year?’ He said, ‘No, we’re not going to be signing the upper-echelon guys. We’re going to be on the smaller deals within free agency. ‘24 is now looking to be more of a kind of transitory year.’”

Mitchell reacted with “excuse my last tweet.”

Donovan Mitchell Echoing Mets’ Fans Frustrations

The 2023 season has not been kind to the New York Mets or their fans. Sky high preseason expectations gave way to seemingly endless frustration, as poor performance, injuries and bad luck led to an insurmountable division deficit.

But the trade deadline sell off was expected to be a glimmer of hope, with the team sending millions out to get better prospect returns and clear the way for Ohtani. And then Scherzer goes out and lights those hopes on fire.

Given the pending free agents, extraordinary payroll commitments and disappointing prospect performance, viewing 2024 as a transitory season makes some sense. But boy does it hurt to essentially shut the door on Ohtani in August.

For fans like Mitchell, it’s a severe disappoint. And for Dodgers fans frustrated with Eduardo Rodriguez, it’s a bit of good news as a potential competitor for Ohtani’s services apparently disappears.