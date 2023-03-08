NBA Trainer Rob McClanaghan Cleared of Rape Charges

Videos by OutKick

Popular NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, whose clients include LeBron James and Stephen Curry, was absolved of rape and drugging charges stemming from an arrest on November 2022

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced the decision on Wednesday, which read,

“Based on a review of all available evidence, including information that emerged after the defendant’s arrest, the Commonwealth has determined that it cannot prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

EAST GREENWICH, RI – DECEMBER 3: NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, poses for a portrait outside his home in East Greenwich, RI on December 3, 2017. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rob McClanaghan booking photo. (Warwick RI Police Department)

The 43-year-old skills coach was arrested by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit and Warwick Police Department last year over a woman’s account that she had met with McClanaghan at a bar in Downtown Boston and was allegedly drugged during their date.

The two first spoke through a dating app, met for a date and retreated to a hotel later that day for intercourse. She allegedly woke up with cuts and bruises caused by McClanaghan. The woman claimed that she was drugged by the trainer; a toxicology test later revealed that no signs of a date rape drug were found in her system.

McClanaghan’s attorney, Kelli Porges, released a statement on behalf of the defense.

“Rob and his family are relieved that this nightmare is over and that he has been exonerated. Rob has maintained his innocence from the very beginning of this case, and now he has been vindicated.”