Trainer Who Worked With LeBron James, Kevin Durant Arrested On Rape Charges

Rob McClanaghan, the basketball trainer who has worked with LeBron James and other NBA stars, has been arrested on rape and drugging for intercourse charges, according to Boston police.

Officials said in a statement that the 43-year-old known as ‘Rob Mac’ was arrested in an operation executed by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit and Warwick Police Department in East Greenwich. Police said the incident McClanaghan is charged in occurred in downtown Boston.

“The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility,” police explained. “McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice.”

In its statement, Boston PD listed steps people can take to avoid these horrible incidents.

McClanaghan’s website lists NBA MVPs he’s worked with in the past, including Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Steph Curry.

“I’ve had an unprecedented view of greatness,” McClanaghan’s website reads. “I know what makes starters tick because I’ve helped make them tick.”

The police department made a specific note about the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, more commonly known as roofies.