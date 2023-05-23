NBA Slaps Jimmy Butler With $25K Fine, Adding Fuel To Sweep Celtics In Miami

Videos by OutKick

It’s miraculous that the NBA fined Jimmy Butler for something not related to his trolling tactics.

NBA Slaps Jimmy Butler On The Wrist

The NBA slapped an absurd fine on Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. It’s the only hiccup Butler has encountered in his near-perfect postseason run. Butler received a $25,000 fine for violating league rules governing media interview access, according to a statement Tuesday.

Butler is being penalized for skipping media sessions after Game 3’s 128-102 Miami Heat victory.

Jimmy Butler #22 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When you look at Butler’s perceived offense, you can’t even fault the guy for having missed the postgame media session.

Heat Role Players Deserved The Podium Sunday

The Miami Heat ensemble led an exceptional outing against the desperate Celtics to blow them out by 26 points. So Butler seemingly conceded the spotlight to Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent (team-high 29 points) and Caleb Martin.

NBATV’s broadcast referred to a postgame interview with Butler Sunday that never happened; the league likely wasn’t all that happy with the absence.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends a shot by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimmy had a typically reliable performance in Game 3 with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

NBA Executive Vice President Joe Dumars released the league’s decision on Tuesday, hours ahead of the ECF’s Game 4.

The statement read:

“Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“The fine results from Butler’s failure to participate in required media availability following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21.”

Celtics Likely Screwed Tuesday

Against Boston, Butler is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. A two-way player with hunger, Butler gets big bucks and can force a stop on the opposing team’s best players.

Butler’s boxscore doesn’t tend to pop, but anyone that’s watched Butler play live can spot the palpable change he creates on the court for Miami.

From dethroning the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, battling the Knicks in six and now ready to sweep the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Butler is on a tear.

Miami is one game away from making the NBA Finals — the franchise’s second Cinderella run in three years. Jimmy and the Heat hope to return to the championship stage, three years removed from the infamous Disney Bubble Finals. Butler took on LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, a team almost destined for the Bubble championship, to repair all of the damage from the COVID shutdowns … (I digress).

Facing another shot at the championship, though still short-staffed such as in 2020, Jimmy Butler aims to close out Boston at home to complete another surprising sweep.

After having to pay the meaningless $25,000 fine, Butler will likely arrive at Kaseya Center on Tuesday night with extra motivation in pocket.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives the ball while being defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. (John McCall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)