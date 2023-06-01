NBA Ref Eric Lewis Not Allowed To Officiate Finals Amid Investigation Into Burner Accounts

Videos by OutKick

One NBA ref’s burner account has backfired.

Eric Lewis, longtime game official for the NBA and a ref for the past four Finals series, will not be officiating any games in the Heat-Nuggets series because of the ongoing investigation into Lewis’ potential burner account.

On Thursday, hours ahead of Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, the NBA announced its lineup of Finals referees. The glaring omission centered on Lewis, who’s been reffing in the Association for 19 years.

One Twitter user pointed out that the account “@CuttliffBlair” possibly belonged to Lewis.

The alleged burner was showing partisan support for the Boston Celtics, stirring concern as to whether Lewis’ officiating was biased.

Lol At this point I had already figured him out. Kinda foreshadowing to him the Jigg is up 😂 https://t.co/8TSJh1zy0s — Mikeyyy_Wyllin (@Mikey_Wyllin) May 25, 2023

So you telling me he reffed 80 games in 2 yrs 🤦🏽😂😂😂 that makes it worse 😂😂twitter is undefeated 😂😂 — blair cuttliff (@CuttliffBlair) May 20, 2023

As OutKick’s Amber Harding put it, the account owner is mysteriously a huge fan of Eric Lewis — a truly unusual sight for an NBA fan to support a ref rather than a player.

they found NBA ref Eric Lewis burner 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NMPNoIzeWU — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 26, 2023

The league decided to look into the matter in order to prevent any type of partial decision-making.

Refs aren’t the only NBA members utilizing burners.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has previously been in trouble for allegedly keeping several Twitter burners ready to combat his haters.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green admitted to owning a burner to keep an eye on his critics.

Perhaps it’s best to put the phone down…