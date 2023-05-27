NBA Ref Busted With Twitter Burner Account, League Launches Investigation

Videos by OutKick

He got burned by his burner.

The NBA is investigating veteran referee Eric Lewis after a fan discovered what appears to be a Twitter burner account belonging to the ref.

Lewis, a 19-year NBA official, made news Thursday when Twitter user @Mikey_Wyllin claimed the user @CuttliffBlair was actually Lewis.

“The jigg is up,” he said.

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

But if the Twitter account doesn’t actually belong to Eric Lewis, the real user is no doubt Eric Lewis’ biggest fan.

All of the tweets from @CuttliffBlair are replies to tweets that criticize Lewis and other NBA refs.

For example, one fan joked, “LeBron James has never won a game when Eric Lewis is the referee.”

@CuttliffBlair replied, “Um, Memphis game 1.”

The burner account has since been deleted. But, as they say, screenshots last forever.

NBA ref Eric Lewis has been outed as having a burner account (@CuttliffBlair). Lmaooo this is a momentous day. The account will surely be deleted soon so for the archives, the entirety of the account’s replies. All involving… yep, Eric Lewis. 😂



(h/t @Mikey_Wyllin) thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6GTvURouOc — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) May 25, 2023

But wait. There’s more.

The account had zero followers. And it followed only five accounts: The NBA, NBA Referees, NBA Official, Ref Analytics and the George Mason Women’s Basketball Team.

Lewis’ wife — Vanessa Blair-Lewis — is head coach of the George Mason women’s hoops team.

Yikes, bro.

So while there’s no proof (yet) that the veteran NBA referee owns the account, the optics are certainly damning.

For what it’s worth, some NBA players — including Kevin Durant and Jalen Green — have admitted to having burner accounts to clap back the haters.

But maybe the league standards are different for referees.