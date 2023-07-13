NBA Plans To Add ‘No Flopping Rule’ But Will It Even Matter?

Videos by OutKick

The NBA doesn’t give a flop.

In a stunning move, the NBA’s Board of Governors has just instituted a “no flopping” rule for the upcoming season that will result in the player being issued a technical foul if they fake that they were hit.

Pour one out for poor LeBron James and his tears everyone.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: “We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/F4fsfufBiE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 11, 2023

NBA FLOPPING AS BAD AS SOCCER

According to the new rule, a flop is considered “a motion deliberately trying to entice a referee foul call on another player.” It will fall under the non-unsportsmanlike technical foul category, meaning that if they acquire multiple ones that it won’t result in their ejection from the game. The move is expected to have a trial run of just this season before needing to be voted on again.

Anyone who has watched the NBA in recent years has been able to see just how pathetic it has become at times – with some players traveling from sideline to sideline and others falling down from phantom contact that never happened. It’s not a good look – especially for a league that continues to see its fandom and ratings decline.

Fred VanVleet went OFF on referee Ben Taylor and NBA reffing in general in his post-game after the Raptors loss. Haven't heard anything like this. pic.twitter.com/VcMkGTh0k3 — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) March 9, 2023

WILL IT WORK?

Although the intention may be good, forgive me for being a little hesitant. As if this is going to have any real effect on how the game is played. Unfortunately as we’ve seen with new rule after new rule, anytime you give referees more power to make ‘judgement calls’ it usually ends up going wrong and they blow it somehow.

I mean do we really think the referees are going to be competent enough to call out LeBron every time he flops? If so, he better think twice about his decision not to retire. Otherwise he may have to change his whole game plan after doing this for so many years:

The new rule the NBA should have implemented should have been something regarding workload management. The fact that the league allows players so much leniency on when they will play or not is practically a sin against basketball fans. You know, the ones that spend hard-earned money to go and support their favorite stars. Unfortunately that doesn’t look like it will be happening anytime soon under Commissioner Adam Silver.

But hey, at least the league added an NBA in-season tournament that nobody asked for.