When the 2022 NBA schedule is released there will be no games set for Election Day on November 8.

The NBA, which let’s all remember is not at all political, will keep all 30 teams off the court on Election Day in an attempt to increase voter turnout.

“We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition said. “But voting and Election Day are obviously unique and incredibly important to our democracy.”

The last time there were no games on Election Day was in 2020 when the league was shut down due to COVID. Games were played on Election Day in 2021 and on each midterm election day when Donald Trump was President sans the COVID season.

It’s also worth noting many voting polls close by 7:00 PM, the typical start time for most NBA games.

The NBA keeping teams at home for this year’s midterms isn’t their only political strategy. All 30 teams will take the floor the Monday before Election Day with each home team hosting “election-based themed” fan nights.

Surely each team’s theme will be unbiased and not at all driven by one specific political party or message.

The NBA simply cannot help itself from being political.

Everyone agrees that getting out and voting is important, but the NBA doesn’t have to push that message by not playing a few basketball games on Election Day. The league certainly doesn’t have to make voting a part of their in-arena experience the night before Election Day, either.

This is just the latest example that the NBA, other professional sports leagues, and the liberal rich who are running them can not keep sport and politics separate.

The NBA continuing to ignore that the vast majority of its fans, and sports fans in general, consume sports as an escape from politically-riddled reality does nothing but hurt its own product.