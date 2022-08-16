Clay Travis: NBA Continues To Embrace Woke Politics, Alienate Fan Base

Clay Travis reacted to the NBA announcing that they are going to shut down all games on election day for the first time in history.

Additionally, they are going to have all 30 teams play the day before election day.

“I hope that all of the NBA players will stay up late at night on election night to watch as the red tide rushes across the country,” Clay said.

The OutKick founder explained that this is just another example of how sports aren’t willing to be just sports. Instead, they have to be “left-wing woke sports and politics.”

“We have to be lectured about how we should vote by people, many of whom have never ever voted before themselves,” Clay continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: