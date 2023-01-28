NBA Fines Joel Embiid, Triple H Offers To Chip In

Videos by OutKick

Joel Embiid’s WWE-inspired “crotch chop” celebration during Wednesday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets earned him a hefty $25,000 fine. But he might get a little help with that.

Although the NBA didn’t appreciate the Philadelphia 76ers star’s “obscene gesture on the playing court,” someone else certainly took notice — WWE star Triple H.

Triple H, a.k.a. Paul Levesque, suggested that he would chip in on the fine — and even pay a little extra — if he wanted to use the crotch chop the rest of the season.

Triple H was a member of the legendary WWE faction D-Generation X, who inspired the celebration.

Curious, @JoelEmbiid…

If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??#IllChipIn #SuckIt https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2023

The gesure in question came after Embiid made a layup and drew a foul to put the 76ers up 92–77. Shortly after converting the and-1, he paid homage to DX by turning to the crowd to deliver three crotch chops.

However, the fine might have come as a surprise to Embiid and Philadelphia fans, as refs did not issue a technical foul at the time. In fact, he’s been known to break out the celebration before.

The 76ers won the game 137-133. Embiid finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 6-of-18 shooting.

Although Triple H was a fan, others weren’t so thrilled. Nets star Kevin Durant let the five-time All-Star know what he though of his “trash celebration.” And Embiid let him know right back.

Unfortunately for Embiid’s pocketbook, however, the only opinion that matters is the league’s.

But I guess when you’re riding a 5-year, $148 million contract, maybe you just don’t care.