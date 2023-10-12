NBA Fines Dillon Brooks For Punching Daniel Theis In The Jewels

Videos by OutKick

Call it payback for hitting the sack. Houston Rockets tough guy Dillon Brooks was ejected five minutes into his first preseason game after delivering a low-blow shot at Pacers center Daniel Theis.

On Tuesday, game officials called a Flagrant 2 on Brooks’ nut tap. Brooks’ debut in a Rockets uni quickly ended.

Now, the league is fining Brooks for the cheap hit, costing him a cool $25,000 for punishing Theis’ family jewels by “recklessly making contact.”

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s Executive Vice President, handed down the decision on Thursday.

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 for making excessive contact with Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin area, per the NBA.pic.twitter.com/x0HuYwRMJ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2023

In-game ejections in sports also warrant a court of public opinion. In Brooks’ case, the NBA had pretty good evidence to throw the book at him over his shot in the groin. It was typical DB — trying hard to be a villain in the NBA to compensate for meh-level play.

Yes, Brooks can be more of a pest than a role model, but he inarguably made the NBA season better with his taunts.

After the preseason game, Brooks spoke to the media and hinted at what identity he’ll embrace with his new team. Based on his response, LeBron James may want to invest in a cup; more mischief is on the way.

The 27-year-old is now “Dillon the Villain.”

Dillon Brooks full post game interview:



"Whats the name? What's my name? Dillon the Villain."



📺 https://t.co/qJwFZ9k0g2 pic.twitter.com/llwV2oEhXy — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 11, 2023

Houston did just fine without DB, beating the Indiana Pacers, 122-103.