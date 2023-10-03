Dillon Brooks Wants His Revenge Against Memphis Grizzlies

Videos by OutKick

It’s October, and Dillon Brooks thinks he can spook the Grizzlies.

Brooks — the NBA’s premier “tough guy” — now plays for the Houston Rockets. The Memphis Grizzlies opted not to extend the notorious smack-talker and defensive asset this offseason, so he’s looking forward to his “revenge games” against the Grizz.

During Monday’s Rockets’ Media Day, Brooks channeled his inner villain and told the media he’s circling every game against Memphis this upcoming season.

Dillon’s got a “big chip” on his shoulder.

“Big chip. That’s one of the games that’s circled on my list,” Brooks shared. “We get to get them four times, so it’s amazing.”

He added, “I play hard regardless. It’s not even a chip no more. It’s just an everyday thing that I bring to my life and bring to basketball. I just want it to be contagious throughout the whole team, throughout the whole organization to strive and to be ready to get on this road, this journey.”

Brooks racked up his shares of enemies last season when he endlessly smack-talked opponents, hardly backing it up. He wanted to be Draymond Green 2.0. and he looked like a cheap copycat.

DB fought for a contract extension but wasn’t worth the trouble, according to Memphis. He carried a cap hit of $11.4 million in 2022. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during the regular season. The former second-round pick shot a career-low 39.6% from the field for Memphis this season.

Now, Dillon’s tasked with reviving the Rockets — a team loaded with problems on and off the court. Houston tied for the worst record in the league (22-60) last season.