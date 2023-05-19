NBA Fans Think Nuggets’ Bruce Brown Jr. Might Be Porn Star Lana Rhoades’ Baby Daddy

Videos by OutKick

Former porn star Lana Rhoades had the internet – Twitter specifically – running wild with rumors about the identity of her baby daddy. The speculation all started after her child was born last year.

Rhoades shared a video, which has now been deleted, on social media saying that the father of her child was an NBA player. The video didn’t exactly paint the best picture of the mystery man.

Lana Rhoades attends Adult Video News Awards Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Rhoades used a text-overlay on the clip that read, “I swear to god I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know I said I’m pregnant. And he told me to go F myself.”

Her ex-boyfriend later confirmed that she had had a child with an NBA player on the Impaulsive podcast. The name was bleeped out on the podcast, but the baby daddy was described as a “big-time NBA player.”

Many rumors started about Blake Griffin possibly being the big-time NBA player. None of those rumors have ever been confirmed.

An appearance by Rhoades on the 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen podcast further muddied the waters about the identity of her child’s father. During that podcast she described a bad date with an NBA player that was assumed to be Kevin Durant. Those rumors have never been confirmed either.

The internet sleuths have added a third name to the list and NBA fans are convinced this is the guy. There was a decent-sized assist from Rhoades herself.

During Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals she applauded Bruce Brown Jr’s play in her Instagram Story.

Lana Rhoades Appears To Be A Big Bruce Brown Jr. Fan

Brown Jr. dropped 16 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and added 2 assists in 24 minutes off the bench for Denver in Game 1 as the Nuggets won the game 132-126.

That was all the evidence Twitter needed. And the reactions to the rumor were priceless.

Does this prove Brown Jr. is the dad? No, absolutely not. It doesn’t even prove that there is any relationship between the Nuggets forward and the former porn star.

What it does suggest is that Rhoades is a fan. There are some other clues, from as far back as last year, that she’s been a fan of his for a while.

Rhoades is a follower of his on Instagram. She’s liked his posts, and has showed up in the comments on his livestream.

Stop saying its KD or Blake. Bruce Brown is the father 😭😭. I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro???💀 pic.twitter.com/6moU2HbYWf — MrCactusJack🌵 (@MrCactusJack69) October 3, 2022

It’s an oddly specific player to be a fan of. Brown Jr. has bounced around a little since entering the league in 2018. He spent two years in Detroit after being drafted by the Pistons.

He then spent two in Brooklyn with the Nets before finding himself in a position to play in the Finals with the Nuggets this season.

I doubt either of them will be addressing any sort of relationship rumors while Brown Jr. is chasing a ring.