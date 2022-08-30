NBA Defies CDC Guidance, Will Force Unvaccinated Players To Test Every Week

A new memo distributed throughout the NBA has confirmed the league intends to ignore CDC guidance that treats vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals equally.

Unvaccinated players, according to a new report from SI, will be required to submit to weekly testing. All others won’t be subject to any further restrictions except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

In combination with the league tacitly accepting Canada’s ban on unvaccinated individuals entering the country, this is a dramatic setback for common sense, sanity and reason in one of the country’s major sports leagues.

What Possible Justification Can There Be For This Policy?

Cowardly organizations like the NBA have appealed to the authority of the CDC, as if following an incompetent agency’s “guidelines” would make a difference to outcomes within the league.

But now that even their preferred “experts” have acknowledged that COVID spreads easily between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, there is no authority left pretending that treating unvaccinated players differently is effective.

It purely seems like residual punishment for defying what the league wants.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been obvious in his desire to get every player and league employee vaccinated, and continuing pointless testing exclusively for the few holdouts against his desires is inexcusable.

It’s yet another example of fanatical COVIDians refusing to let the pandemic end:

No matter how much evidence accumulates proving them wrong, pro-mandate organizations like the NBA simply can’t let up on punishing those who disagree.