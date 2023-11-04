NBA Debuts In-Season Tournament Courts And Fans Are Horrified

Videos by OutKick
The NBA In-Season Tournament began Friday night, and it’s all the buzz on social media. But not for the reasons you might think. In fact, fans seem more interested in the playing surface than in the games themselves.
For the first time ever, all 30 teams will participate in a tournament during the regular season that will not effect regular season standings. But just so you don’t get confused about which is which, the NBA In-Season Tournament will be played on the ugliest courts you have ever seen.
Each team has its own special floor, and all of them are painted a color that no basketball court has any business being.
Think Boise State football on hardwood.
My eyes are bleeding already.
And just in case that’s not enough hideousness for you, take a look at the special “City Retro” uniforms players are wearing for the tournament games.
Social Media Reacts To NBA In-Season Tournament Courts
X (formerly known as Twitter) was pure hilarity Friday night as fans got their first glimpse of the wildly painted courts in action.
Most fans commented on the general ugliness.
Others mentioned problems with specific courts.
Like former NBA player JJ Redick, who questioned why the Los Angeles Clippers had a trophy at half court. The Clippers have never won an NBA title. They haven’t even won a conference title.
And some fans just think an In-Season Tournament is a stupid idea in general.
If you know me, you know I’m a design purist. So it’s no surprise that I hate everything about this In-Season Tournament. It’s like the NFL Color Rush atrocity on steroids.
But clearly I’m not alone on this one.
The good news is we only have to endure this eyesore for a month. The tournament championship is scheduled for Dec. 9. Then, the ocular nightmare will be over.
Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Thank God I don’t watch the China Basketball Association anymore. 🤮