NBA Debuts In-Season Tournament Courts And Fans Are Horrified

The NBA In-Season Tournament began Friday night, and it’s all the buzz on social media. But not for the reasons you might think. In fact, fans seem more interested in the playing surface than in the games themselves.

For the first time ever, all 30 teams will participate in a tournament during the regular season that will not effect regular season standings. But just so you don’t get confused about which is which, the NBA In-Season Tournament will be played on the ugliest courts you have ever seen.

Each team has its own special floor, and all of them are painted a color that no basketball court has any business being.

Think Boise State football on hardwood.

NBA DEBUTS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COURTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS pic.twitter.com/OHmOA8LYGL — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

My eyes are bleeding already.

And just in case that’s not enough hideousness for you, take a look at the special “City Retro” uniforms players are wearing for the tournament games.

Social Media Reacts To NBA In-Season Tournament Courts

X (formerly known as Twitter) was pure hilarity Friday night as fans got their first glimpse of the wildly painted courts in action.

Most fans commented on the general ugliness.

nba unveiling the in season tournament courts pic.twitter.com/Py1kteDtSC — stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) November 4, 2023

NBA making us look at the in-season tournament courts pic.twitter.com/DqiQdrbdVp — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 4, 2023

Trying to look at the NBA in-season tournament courts pic.twitter.com/q470oRnpgZ — ℋ𝒶𝒸𝓀𝒶𝓇𝓎 ℬ𝒾𝓃𝓍 (@BarkyBoogz) November 4, 2023

nba in season tournament courts pic.twitter.com/TRF4E3Fzt4 — Grant (@GrantAllen36) November 3, 2023

These NBA city courts all look like the worst Windows themes pic.twitter.com/TL1vM1v16H — Mark (@lebatardshowfan) November 4, 2023

Watching these new NBA courts pic.twitter.com/Hm9VrZxNiW — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) November 4, 2023

Can’t sleep. NBA In Season Tournament Courts will eat me. pic.twitter.com/sZWlXXzGAu — Jack Kogod (@Unsilent) November 4, 2023

Others mentioned problems with specific courts.

Like former NBA player JJ Redick, who questioned why the Los Angeles Clippers had a trophy at half court. The Clippers have never won an NBA title. They haven’t even won a conference title.

JJ Redick on In-Season Tournament courts:



"I was very confused. The first court I saw was the Clippers court and there was a trophy at half court. And I was like, 'Clippers? They've never won a trophy.'"



Richard Jefferson: "You're part of the problem!"



JJ: "I'm well aware." pic.twitter.com/0crBC35ml4 — Law Murray 🧾 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 4, 2023

And some fans just think an In-Season Tournament is a stupid idea in general.

What bothers me most about the NBA in-season tournament isn't the courts or the stakes.



It's that it's called "In-Season Tournament." That's so unserious lol.



How is this not the NBA Cup or State Farm Cup or something?? — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 4, 2023

Sure, the NBA In-Season Tournament seemed like an absolutely dumb idea at the start and seemed to not make any sense, but at least they made up for it by having it be played on courts so nauseating that you can’t see the ball and even if you did wanna watch, you’d get a headache — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) November 4, 2023

If you know me, you know I’m a design purist. So it’s no surprise that I hate everything about this In-Season Tournament. It’s like the NFL Color Rush atrocity on steroids.

But clearly I’m not alone on this one.

The good news is we only have to endure this eyesore for a month. The tournament championship is scheduled for Dec. 9. Then, the ocular nightmare will be over.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.