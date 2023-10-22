Colts Debut Atrocious ‘Indiana Nights’ Alternate Uniforms

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts officially debuted their new alternate uniforms Sunday. And, boy, are they hideous.

The unis feature darker blue jerseys and pants with a black helmet and black piping around the numbers. They also include an infused “heather” material that gives them more depth and texture, according to NFL.com.

The fits are “as crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights,” according to the Colts.

And while Indianapolis unveiled the new look in July, Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns was the first time fans got to see it in action.

With them Indiana Boys in those Indiana Nights. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/A4Vt3qvXwE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 22, 2023

“With them Indiana Boys in those Indiana Nights,” the Colts posted on X — with a nod to the Tom Petty classic.

First of all, Colts, kickoff is at 1 p.m. So this already doesn’t make sense.

Then again, Indianapolis doesn’t actually have any night games on the schedule, so I guess we can overlook the glaring logistical issue.

These @Colts "Indiana Nights" unis are sinfully ugly, but I suddenly have an unstoppable urge to jam to the Backstreet Boys. pic.twitter.com/7MkX3wwgdt — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) October 22, 2023

I’ll admit, I’m a uniform purist. There’s something so sleek about simplicity and consistency in a team’s look. That’s why I can’t stand to see Nike meddling with tradition, I shudder at Oregon changing their unis and colors every week, and I’m still having nightmares about the hideous Thursday Night “Color Rush” eyesore of 2015-17.

So not surprisingly, I’m a big fan of the Colts standard duds: white pants, speed blue jerseys and the white helmet with a standalone blue horseshoe. It’s clean, it’s classic and it’s unmistakable.

And despite my boring taste, I’m not the only one who hates the “Indiana Nights.” Because the team got roasted on social media.

Irsay was coked out of his mind when he approved these ugly shits https://t.co/U21jFNxUNy — Spooky 🅿️hiliam 🎃👻 (@pchidichimo3) October 22, 2023

looks like a bad madden uniform — JM (@maurjake) October 22, 2023

This might be the most putrid jersey combo I’ve ever seen https://t.co/ZIVeEnxMMT — squeeeege (@squeeege) October 22, 2023

Indiana nights give of dollarita vibes — J (@LowCountryEagle) October 22, 2023

The Colts deserve to lose for these uniforms alone https://t.co/6gHywaOYFu — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 22, 2023

Thought Duke played yesterday — murray 🤘🏾 (@c713murray) October 22, 2023

Indiana nights must be ugly and bad.



Because these are ugly and bad.



Go back to the drawing board and try again — Geoff (@Boomer0888) July 20, 2023

I’m with that last guy. Throw the whole thing away, Colts.

