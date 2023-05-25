NBA Could Reportedly Introduce Flopping Rule

Videos by OutKick

If reports are to be believed, our long national nightmare could soon be coming to an end: the NBA might soon have a flopping rule.

NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted that the league’s Competition Committee is kicking around the idea for the new, much-need rule.

Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2023

According to Charania’s sources, getting called for a flop would lead to a technical foul free throw. It’s possible that the NBA would test this rule out during Summer League games in July.

This is long overdue. Anyone who has watched the NBA in recent years is well aware of the increase in flopping and decline of virtually any semblance of toughness.

I mean, just look at the Lakers in the postseason. Their flopping — perhaps, more specifically LeBron’s flopping — stole headlines. Even though he insisted he doesn’t flop.

The NHL has had penalties in place for players who embellish for years. If a player takes a dive, they can hurt their team by being sent to the sin bin for a two-minute minor, or they could get hit right in the wallet with a fine.

Better yet, this penalty serves to single out these players in front of an entire arena of people.

I think this could work really well in the NBA, though I fully expect players —*cough*LeBron*cough* — to complain about this.

Well, if they do try to institute something to curb this flopping epidemic, props to the NBA (for once).

