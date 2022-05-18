NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Working With WNBA To Bring Brittney Griner Home

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented on Tuesday that he and the Association are aiding the outreach to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home.

Silver spoke with ESPN prior to the NBA Draft Lottery and noted that the NBA is working with the WNBA to help stay in contact with Griner and help bring her back to the United States. Griner has been detained in Russia since February 17, 2022 based on drug charges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Griner appeared in court last week, as relayed by OutKick’s Courtney Weil, after being charged with “trying to carry vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through an airport.”

“We’ve been in touch with the White House, the State Department, hostage negotiators, every level of government and also through the private sector as well,” Silver said to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “Our No. 1 priority is her health and safety and making sure that she gets out of Russia.”

The US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs deemed Griner’s detainment in the foreign country as a “wrongful” act. Russian officials remain reluctant to allow the 31-year-old WNBA star to return home.

