Navy Uniforms For Army Game Honor America’s Most Powerful Weapons

Navy has answered the bell when it comes to the uniform game for the Army matchup.

The Black Knights will wear epic uniforms honoring the 3rd Infantry Division and the legendary “Thunder Run” during the Iraq War. I broke down the slick uniforms yesterday. They’re pure America and absolutely epic. Check out my breakdown here of what Army brings to the table if you haven’t already, and then shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, if there were any doubts about whether or not the Midshipmen would bring the same heat, you can rest easy knowing they did.

Navy unveils incredible uniforms for the Army game.

While the Army will honor the men who kicked butt on the ground in the 3rd Infantry Division, Navy will honor the men lurking deep in the ocean ready to carry out world-changing strikes at a moment’s notice:

The United States submarine fleet.

AT SEA – JANUARY 22: The USS Florida sails during “Giant Shadow,” a Naval Sea Systems Command/Naval Submarine Forces exercise to test the capabilities of the Navy’s future guided missile submarines January 22, 2003 off the coast of the Bahamas. The Florida is one of four Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines to be converted to guided missile submarines. (Photo by David Nagle/U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

The helmets feature a Virginia Class Submarines deep underwater and the traditional Navy anchor. The helmets also sport a “Silence Service” decal. I get chills just thinking about it.

Check out Navy’s truly epic uniforms below.

There’s two kinds of people on this planet. People who love these uniforms, and liars. If you have American blood in your veins, then it’s impossible to not want to run through a wall after seeing these beasts.

American submarine power is unlike anything the world has ever seen before. The Chinese and Russians can’t dream of keeping up with our subs.

Whether it’s an Ohio Class boomer ready to unleash a nuclear strike, a fast attack Virginia Class submarine hunting our enemies and protecting our carrier groups or the incredibly mysterious Seawolf Class, our submarines are the best in the world.

Does that upset the communists? I certainly hope it does. Cry more. Weep for me.

You know the two things have protected world peace more than anything else outside of nuclear weapons? Submarines and aircraft carriers. The reason why is simple.

Both allow the United States to put weapons and assets in a fight anywhere in the world, and when it comes to submarines, the enemy never sees it coming.

One Ohio Class submarine carries enough warheads to turn Russia into a parking lot. The exact number is classified, but there’s no doubt a single Ohio Class sub could change the world. The Seawolf Class Submarine is one of America’s closely guarded secrets. You can Google why as it’s not really my place to talk about.

In case you can’t already tell, I think submarines are awesome, and you should too. They’re the most powerful weapon ever made once you combine the stealth capabilities with the ability to deliver unstoppable strikes. Subs aren’t just an important part of the nuclear triad (air, land and sea). Subs are the most important part.

Now, Navy will wear uniforms honoring these deadly weapons and the men and women who crew them December 9th against Army. Let me know if the Army or Navy has better uniforms at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can’t wait to hear your responses!