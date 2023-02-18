Natural Immunity from COVID More Protective Than Vaccination, New Study Finds

Videos by OutKick

A new study in The Lancet has confirmed that natural immunity from COVID infection is at least as protective against severe complications as vaccination.

Once again, another COVID “conspiracy theory” has become tomorrow’s “The Science™.”

It may seem impossible to believe that basic immunology could be described as a dangerous “theory,” but that’s exactly what certain media outlets did.

Mother Jones, which describes itself as “A voice of reason,” and “a daily dose of sanity,” was one such example. In May 2020, they headlined a story, “Anti-Vaxxers Have a Dangerous Theory Called ‘Natural Immunity.’ Now It’s Going Mainstream.”

Even so-called “experts” from Johns Hopkins were patronizingly dismissive of natural immunity.

“This is the coronavirus edition of their pervasive belief in ‘natural immunity.’ said Rupali Limaye, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist. “We have heard from those that are concerned about vaccines the argument that they prefer to allow their immune system to be naturally exposed to a specific pathogen to gain immunity.”

And of course, Dr. Fauci contributed to the misinformation. In May 2021, Business Insider explained how Fauci viewed natural immunity. Spoiler alert: he said that the COVID vaccines were better.

“Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines work much better than natural immunity to protect you from the coronavirus”

Except, naturally, they’ve been proven wrong.

The Lancet study examined 65 studies from 19 different countries to determine the level of protection from infection against severe illness from COVID.

And they found that natural immunity was extremely protective against further complications, even for newer variants.

The study’s summary reads, “Protection against severe disease remained high for all variants, with 90·2% (69·7–97·5) for ancestral, alpha, and delta variants, and 88·9% (84·7–90·9) for omicron BA.1 at 40 weeks.”

Not exactly a “dangerous theory,” is it?

WASHINGTON, DC: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

COVID Vaccines Less Effective

Even more importantly, the study found that natural immunity was “at least” as protective as vaccination against all variants. And frequently more so.

“Past COVID-19 infection against re-infection, symptomatic disease, and severe disease for ancestral, alpha, delta, or omicron BA.1 variants, appears to be at least as protective as two-dose vaccination with the mRNA vaccines for all vaccines and outcomes,” their results explain.

Unsurprisingly, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx repeatedly dismissed natural immunity.

Repeatedly, “fact checkers” labeled posts as “misleading” for saying that natural immunity was highly effective and could provide similar protection as vaccination.

Yet that’s exactly what this study confirms.

And it gets better.

Beyond being as least as protective, natural immunity was potentially longer lasting than protection from vaccination.

“Furthermore, although protection from past infection wanes over time, the level of protection against re-infection, symptomatic disease, and severe disease appears to be at least as durable, if not more so, than that provided by two-dose vaccination with the mRNA vaccines for ancestral, alpha, delta, and omicron BA.1 variants,” the study says.

It’s hard to be more wrong than Fauci, Birx, Mother Jones, dismissive “experts” and “fact checkers” have been over the past few years.

Masks, vaccine passports, school closures, lockdowns and natural immunity. Every single question, they found the wrong answer.

As abhorrent, unacceptable vaccine mandates proliferated throughout society, a common feature among U.S. organizations was ignoring natural immunity.

The CDC and Biden Administration still refuse to accept natural immunity for international travelers entering the country.

Novak Djokovic, who was recently allowed to compete in COVID authoritarian Australia, is still not allowed into the U.S. Despite having previously contracted the disease.

Even other pandemic extremist countries like Canada have relented, accepting the protection it provides.

READ: CANADIAN PROVINCE FINALLY ACKNOWLEDGES NATURAL IMMUNITY, ENDS BOOSTER RECOMMENDATIONS

But the U.S. remains staunchly committed to ignoring science in favor of promoting endless booster doses. Booster doses that don’t actually work particularly well.

Even this study’s authors admit that the U.S. is an international outlier in ignoring natural immunity.

“Second, restrictions of movement and access to venues based on immune status and vaccine mandates for workers should take into account immunity conferred by vaccination and that provided by natural infection,” they write.

Huge numbers of people were coerced into compliance with vaccine mandates. Many others were fired or denied opportunities because they refused to comply. All based on the lie that natural immunity was a “conspiracy theory,” or less protective than vaccination.

Fauci, the public health class and major institutions unleashed a ferocious, relentless, fanatical campaign demanding that everyone be vaccinated. And then boosted. Then boosted again. And then boosted with a targeted, bivalent dose.

They ignored natural immunity because it conflicted with the behavior they wanted to compel. They’ve once again been proven wrong.

But if you were hoping this would lead to a permanent discrediting of these institutions and “experts,” don’t hold your breath. One of the most consistent features of the COVID era has been “experts” lying to the public and never admitting they were wrong.