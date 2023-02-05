Canadian Province Finally Acknowledges Natural Immunity, Ends Booster Recommendations

Videos by OutKick

Some sanity is returning to the world, as the province of Quebec has announced it is limiting booster recommendations.

Experts like Dr. Fauci have repeatedly claimed that everyone who’s vaccinated should get a booster dose. Despite the fact that evidence has emerged showing that updated doses don’t work as well as previously expected.

And the fact that other experts have expressed their frustration with vaccine manufacturers for not revealing all available data.

Now thankfully, at least one jurisdiction is going against Fauci by admitting that not everyone needs ever increasing vaccination doses.

Quebec has announced that it’s no longer recommending boosters for people with previous infection or healthy people under 60.

🚨Quebec becomes the first Canadian🇨🇦 province to (indirectly) acknowledge existence of natural immunity and age-stratified risk of SARSCoV2



U.S. Still Recommending Boosters for Kids

While Quebec is moving away from recommending boosters for adults under 60, the US is still recommending extra doses for children.

The FDA just a few months ago authorized bivalent doses for children under the age of 5. Of course, there’s no exception for natural immunity or differentiation between those who are immunocompromised and those who are healthy.

The one size fits all mandates and recommendations are increasingly being rejected by jurisdictions willing to engage in intellectually honest examinations of the evidence.

But the U.S. is one of the few countries still banning travelers based on vaccination status.

CDC extremism is making America an international outlier. And there’s no sign of them letting up anytime soon.