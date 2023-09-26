Native American Group Hopes Taylor Swift Can End Chiefs’ Tomahawk Chop, Because Apparently There Are No Other Issues

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift is well on her way to becoming the First Lady of Kansas City (Sorry, Brittney and Gracie) and as such, people are hoping she’ll use the power that comes with the position to fix some of society’s ills. Even if those “ills” are inconsequential like the Chiefs fans doing the “Tomahawk Chop.”

Rhonda LeVado, founder of the Native American group Not in Our Honor told TMZ that she hopes Taylor Swift will convince Chiefs fans to stop doing the gesture.

“We remain hopeful that an outside influence like Ms. Swift could be an ally for us in moving the conversation forward on why the chop is a racist act,” LeValdo said.

The Tomahawk Chop has been done by numerous teams’ fans over the years.

“To us, that hand gesture is synchronized racism,” She said.

Ms. LeValdo is entitled to her opinion, even if it’s a wild one. Does anyone — aside from someone looking to get upset about something — really think a stadium full of people would do something in the name of racism? Or are they just cheering on their team?

We all know it’s the latter (duh).

According to certain “activists,” this is a crowd of racists practicing an act of “synchronized racism.” Of course, it isn’t, it’s just regular people like the rest of us cheering on their team. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Always Nice To See Activists With Their Priorities Straight

That didn’t matter to LeValdo. She’s determined that after going to one Chiefs game, it’s Taylor Swift’s duty to tell Chiefs fans what to do.

That’d go over well.

“We implore Ms. Swift to take the time to understand our perspective and the scientific and psychological research into the harm to youth and communities caused by such behavior.”

There are real problems facing indigenous communities. It makes sense that an activist like LeValdo would want to use her time with a major outlet like TMZ to try to get Swift’s attention.

She could’ve shined a light on communities dealing with contaminated water. Maybe a focus on increasing tribal governance in education. She could’ve even talked about the disturbing, disproportionate amount of missing and murdered indigenous women that rarely if ever gets reported (so rarely, that I guarantee some of you are hearing about it for the first time from me and not the woman who runs a Native American special interest group).

Nope. She went with the Tomahawk Chop. She’s too busy getting mad about hand gestures and sports team names to have mentioned those other things.

I don’t like to harp on things people don’t say, but it’s not like TMZ comes knocking every day and gives you a platform to appeal to one of the biggest stars on the planet.

It’s always nice to see activists focusing on important issues…

Why not just do away with all fan gestures in sports? All of them probably offend someone in some way. (Getty Images)

In A Divided Nations Some Gestures Like The Tomahawk Chop Unite People… So Let’s Get Rid Of Them

If the Tomahawk Chop gets the axe (I’m sorry if I offended anyone with that comment. I will be better moving forward) then it’s time to say goodbye to every fan gesture in sport because they could offend someone.

The Gator chomp they do in Florida? Offensive to those who lost loved ones in alligator attacks.

Longhorns “Hook ’em” hand sign? PETA might have a beef with this one.

Arizona State’s “Fork ’em” sign? You put your index and middle finger a little too close together and means something completely different.

All of them gone. So gone.

Never mind that simple gestures like these and the Tomahawk Chop brings thousands of people together. That’s no small fear in a nation that continues to be driven apart.

But, hey, it made a few people who think they speak for everyone else mad, so let’s get rid of it.

LeValdo surely speaks for all Native Americans. I’m sure those groups currently fighting for the Washington Commanders to swap their name back to the Redskins will agree with her take on this issue.

