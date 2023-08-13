Native American Group Supports Reinstating ‘Redskins’

Videos by OutKick

A petition organized by a Native American group is calling for reinstating the “Redskins” name in Washington.

The group has amassed over 77,000 signatures — stating that scrapping “Redskins” as the team name equates to erasing American history.

After years of an identity crisis, Washington may be deciding on an everlasting team name under new management.

LANDOVER, MD – FEBRUARY 2: Washington Commanders co-CEOs and co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, make remarks during the team name reveal event at FedEx Field. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As reported by Bounding Into Sports, the Native American Guardians Association is calling to bring back the Redskins, as well as threatening Bud Light-level protests against the team until it restores the ‘controversial’ name.

Under former owner Daniel Snyder in 2020, the Washington Redskins changed their name to the “Washington Football Team” because of backlash over Native American sensitivity, though the outrage was fomented by non-football activists.

The petition openly called the re-naming an erasure of “tradition” and “historical weight.”

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske reported that the Commanders (changed in 2020, as well) are looking into their fourth potential name change. It will be their third name change in three years. The potential change comes after Josh Harris bought the team from Snyder this year.

Washington had been named the Redskins since 1933.

NAGA’s petition stated:

“The name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration.

“Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team.

“The name ‘Commanders’ fails to capture the essence, tradition, and historical weight associated with the Redskins. It lacks the uniqueness, emotional connection, and pride that our team’s original name embodies.

“At this moment in history, we are formally requesting that the team revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community by (i) changing the name back to ‘The Redskins’ which recognizes America’s original inhabitants and (ii) using the team’s historic name and legacy to encourage Americans to learn about, not cancel, the history of America’s tribes and our role in the founding of this Great Nation.”

Do you agree with NAGA’s petition?