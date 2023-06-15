Nationals Manager Brings Photo Evidence To Press Conference To Argue Controversial Game-Winning Call For Astros

Videos by OutKick

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez showed up to his postgame press conference on Wednesday night following his team’s loss to the Houston Astros with receipts, literally.

The Astros knocked off the Nats 5-4 on Wednesday in rather controversial fashion as the game ended on an error courtesy of Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Astros batter Jake Meyers grounded a ball to shortstop C.J. Abrams, who threw it home for the second out. Ruiz tried to turn the double play to end the inning but his throw towards first base went off Meyers’ helmet allowing Jose Abreu to comfortably score the game-winning run.

Martinez believed Meyers was out of the baseline. and held up a picture that showed Meyers running on the grass on his way to first base.

Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call pic.twitter.com/JWXoqxnwez — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2023

“There it is right there,” Martinez said. “Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don’t think so. I’m over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule.”

“If this is what the umpire sees that he’s running down the line, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can’t make the right call. Brutal.”

READ: MIAMI BASEBALL KICKS THE TIRES ON FIVE-TIME ALL-STAR TROY TULOWITZKI AS HEAD COACH

You have to respect the move from Martinez during his press conference. Not only does he have a legitimate case that Meyers was running inside the line, but a manager sticking up for his guys after a tightly contested ballgame is never a bad move.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris