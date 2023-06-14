Videos by OutKick

University of Miami baseball has an opening at head coach and the Hurricanes are reportedly kicking the tires on Troy Tulowitzki. According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, who never misses, both sides share mutual interest in the idea of the five-time MLB All-Star taking over the program.

Tulowitzki, 38, played three years of college baseball at Long Beach State and most recently served as an assistant coach at Texas from 2020 to 2022. The Longhorns made two College World Series appearances during his time with the program before he spent the 2023 season away from the game.

At Long Beach State Troy Tulowitzki had a career fielding percentage of .962 and was rated best defensive Short Stop in the Big West 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VQfITRYE2E — @Glovelove.co (@RussKontos) January 30, 2019

All of this goes to say that Tulowitzki has a strong familiarity with the collegiate game. He also knows what it takes to reach the big leagues, having been drafted No. 7 overall and winning two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers during his 15-year Major League career with the Rockies, Blue Jays and Yankees.

Tulowitzki retired in 2019 and joined the college ranks the next year.

Is Troy Tulowitzki ready for the college game?

Miami is not the first school to have shown interest in Tulowitzki. He reportedly declined the Southern California job last year.

The Hurricanes posted their most wins in a single season since 2016 this year at 42-21, and hosted a Regional for the second-straight year. However, they have not won a Regional since 2016.

Texas, Tulowitzki’s former program, actually beat Miami in Coral Gables this year.

As a result, Gino DiMare stepped down following the season after 24 years on staff with his alma mater and five years as head coach. It sounds like there is a real possibility that he could be replaced by Tulowitzki.

Rogers also noted that pitching coach J.D. Arteaga will interview for the job. Miami Marlins first base coach and former Hurricane Jon Jay is also in the mix. His candidacy is considered a long shot.

Will Miami turn in-house with Arteaga or go with the relatively untested Tulowitzki? Duke head coach Chris Pollard, Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter, and South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston are other names to watch.