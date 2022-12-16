Is The ‘National Treasure’ Reboot The Worst Show Ever Made?

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is shockingly bad.

As a huge nerd, I’ve loved the two “National Treasure” movies with Nicolas Cage. In fact, my first ever Facebook profile picture was from the tribute in the National Archives.

It felt like the films were my generation’s “Indiana Jones,” and Cage killed it as Benjamin Gates on the hunt for artifacts, treasure and the truth.

“National Treasure” was a great film series with Nicolas Cage. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

When I heard a TV show was on the way, I was initially pretty pumped. After all, how is there any way it could go wrong?

Well, for starters, Cage isn’t in it (there were whispers of a third movie in the works), but that alone shouldn’t have been enough to derail it. I fired up the first two episodes with my girlfriend eager and excited to jump in.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is an insult to fans.

When I say it’s a terrible show, I just don’t mean it’s bad or boring. I mean it’s unwatchable and it’s a slap in the face to true fans.

It’s woke, horribly written, the acting is something you’d expect out of a parody film and there are zero redeeming qualities.

As soon as they started talking about getting deported because the main character isn’t a citizen, I knew “National Treasure: Edge of History” was going to be off the rails.

This is a treasure hunting saga. It’s not about DACA or anything else related to politics. Did the writers even watch the original films? There wasn’t anything political about them.

For some reason that makes zero sense, “National Treasure: Edge of History” gets mega-political, and would you like to guess which side is made out to be the heroes? That’s right, folks, the wokest side imaginable.

Somehow, Disney took a series that was an epic journey through time and history, and turned it into a whiney show about a teenage girl who’s upset nobody listens to her, and is also apparently smarter than anyone she encounters. How much cheesier could it get?

Nic Cage gave fans two legendary films. Both are still just as entertaining today as they were years ago. Disney had the chance to continue carrying on that legacy. Instead, the entertainment company threw it all away to produce a bunch of woke garbage. It’s unwatchable, and Cage should be furious.

Do yourself a favor and don’t waste one second watching “National Treasure: Edge of History.” My life would be better off if I didn’t even know it existed.