A New ‘National Treasure’ Movie Is In The Works

Disney plans on pumping out another “National Treasure” movie.

“National Treasure” and “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” are two of Nicolas Cage’s two most successful movies, and there has long been speculation about whether or not a third movie would eventually drop.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the second film premiered in December 2007, and it’s safe to say a lot of people just kind of gave up hope. However, the wheels are absolutely turning on giving fans a third movie.

“Let’s hope. We’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com when asked if the legendary actor would return for a third film.

While Bruckheimer’s comments are far from a guarantee “National Treasure 3” will happen, it seems like there’s certainly some progress that has been made.

The first two movies combined to earn more than $800 million at the box office, and that was several years ago. Both films were monster hits.

From a financial standpoint, the movies about Benjamin Gates looking for lost artifacts and treasure act as an ATM machine.

Now, it sounds like Disney is going back to the well and will attempt to get Cage back for a third film. If you’re a fan of the first two, this should be music to your ears.

While Bruckheimer didn’t offer any timeline for when “National Treasure 3” could premiere, if the studio is just in the writing stage, we’re still years out. Still, we now have a reason to be optimistic. I hope it happens and is just as entertaining as the first two.