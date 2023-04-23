Disney Cancels Trash ‘National Treasure’ TV Series

Videos by OutKick

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is done at Disney.

Due to the fact original ideas seem to be in short supply these days, studios are relegated to repackaging old ideas in order to generate interest.

The two “National Treasure” movies with Nicolas Cage were both awesome, especially the original. For some reason that will never make sense, Disney decided a woke TV show version for its streaming platform was necessary.

As I previously wrote, the series was a steaming pile of hot garbage that was unwatchable. Well, the good news is nobody will be forced to suffer through it ever again because it’s been canceled after one season, according to Deadline.

The National Treasure reboot is TERRIBLE.



The main character is an illegal alien who can't trust the police because she might get deported. This is a 100% real storyline.



A “National Treasure” TV shouldn’t have ever happened.

There was no need for a “National Treasure” TV series. Nobody was asking for it, and Disney should have known better than to drag the iconic legacy of the two films through the mud.

Not only was nobody asking for “National Treasure: Edge of History,” but not a person who enjoyed the films asked for everything to go woke.

A pivotal storyline is how the main character is an illegal alien, and thus can’t trust the police. The films were about hunting for treasure and stopping bad guys. Both films were completely apolitical and both were awesome.

Apparently, Disney doesn’t realize going woke never ends well, and now after pouring a ton of resources into “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the plug has been pulled.

Good riddance. It needed to die and now it has.

A third movie could still happen.

While the trash TV series is over, a third movie with Nicolas Cage is still possible. There have been whispers about a third movie ever since “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” premiered in 2007.

As of late 2022, a script is done for a third film and all signs point to Cage, once again, returning as Benjamin Gates.

Unlike the woke, unwatchable TV series, adding a third “National Treasure” film is something people will 100% watch.

Disney is developing a third “National Treasure” movie. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

Let’s hope a third movie arrives sooner than later. Fans need something to wash the dirty taste of the TV series out of their systems.