Progress is still being made on another “National Treasure” movie.

There have been whispers of a third movie with Nicolas Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Gates ever since “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” hit theaters in 2007.

However, progress has been frustratingly slow over the past decade and a half. Most recently, Disney decided to release a reboot/spin-off series titled, “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

The National Treasure reboot is TERRIBLE.



The main character is an illegal alien who can't trust the police because she might get deported. This is a 100% real storyline.



Disney took a GREAT film series, and destroyed it with wokeness. Shameful.https://t.co/NtQhx3Opqg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 19, 2022

It’s so bad that Nic Cage should honestly consider legal action for ruining the legacy of the first two films. It’s unwatchable woke garbage. However, the flaming pile of garbage that is “National Treasure: Edge of History” hasn’t made any impact on a third “National Treasure movie.

It’s still in the works and should actually happen.

“National Treasure” should get a third installment.

“We said we’d like to make another ‘National Treasure’ and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast.’ At the same time, we were developing ‘National Treasure’ for the theaters with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that’s ongoing,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer explained during a recent interview with E!.

“National Treasure” star Justin Bartha backed up Bruckheimer and told Variety, “Listen, there is still hope for another movie. Nic is obviously doing great, one of the greatest ever. Jerry just had a big hit with Top Gun: Maverick, and he is doing great. And the constant drum beat from the fans for a third movie just makes it a no-brainer for me … There is a script. That’s all I’ll say. There have been a few different scripts, actually, but the one thing that has to happen is for all the stars to align.”

Furthermore, a third film appeared to be teased in Disney’s garbage series when Bartha made a cameo. His character Riley Poole teased “47 reasons” to hunt for a treasure he’s been looking for with Benjamin Gates for 15 years. That’s a direct reference to the second film with Cage and Bartha and the 2007 release date.

Below is one of the scenes from “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” that ties back to what Riley said in Disney’s horrific spin-off series.

What can fans expect in a third film with Nicolas Cage?

Clearly, it appears like the third movie will tie directly back to the second one. The seed of page 47 in the president’s book of secrets was planted 15 years ago, and while details weren’t really given, all signs are pointing to that being the plot of the third film.

What could it be? It could literally be anything. It was obviously written in a way that left things so open the writers could take the story anywhere in film three.

Let’s just hope the third film is like the first two and nothing like Disney’s new show. I simply won’t be able to stomach a horrible “National Treasure” movie. I gave up on the show immediately. Fans definitely don’t want to do that for a new movie. Give us something great, and let’s ride!