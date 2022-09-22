National Teacher’s Union Provides ‘Safe Space’ Badges That Display Graphic Content

The war within education continues to escalate.

The National Education Association, the country’s largest teacher’s union, has repeatedly placed its political activism ahead of parents or appropriate discourse. Now a new report shows their advocacy is only getting worse.

Journalist Christopher Rufo explained the disturbing news that the union’s “LGBTQ+ Caucus” has created a badge for teachers to wear with a QR code linking to a website discussing extremely graphic content, including a “how-to guide for ‘queer sex.'”

The website highlights the extremely popular sentiment among Democrats that men can get pregnant, and references “non-binary identities” while promoting activist organizations like The Trevor Project, Scarleteen, Gender Spectrum and Sex, Etc.

Other links direct to the Teen Health Source, which according to Rufo includes a directive on “Queering Sexual Education” by “empowering youth” through extremely graphic how-to guides on sexual practices that go far beyond traditional sex ed.

This is just the latest example of the NEA operating as a political institution first, and educational union second.

Just a few months ago, the union proposed a resolution to change the word “Mother” to “Birthing Parent,” while mandating ineffective masks and COVID-19 vaccines in schools:

But promoting radical gender ideology and extremely adult materials to students through innocuous-looking badges that imply they’re simply there to help, is as dangerous as it is unsurprising.

Cowardly left wing administrators have contributed to the concerning spread of extreme materials to children. Instead of standing up for kids and parents, administrators have served as functionaries of whatever progressive ideology demands.

BETHESDA, MD – MAY 21: Montgomery County Public School Science Teacher Max Firke watches the closing panel at the end of the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD, May 21, 2022, with students and their families, staff, youth service providers and community members attending. The event featured workshops and a resource fair and keynote speaker Gavin Grimm, a nationally known advocate for transgender rights. (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rufo’s story highlights one specific example of the badges being promoted in a school district in Ohio. According to a local news story, the superintendent defended the use by saying, “The QR code on the back of the badge is not there to be shared with students; rather, it is provided to adults by the NEA should they be interested in learning more about LGTBQ+ issues and supporting LGBTQ+ students.”

Except the resources on the website directly target LGBTQ+ students, not teachers.

Teen Health Source is not targeted to teachers who simply want to learn more about LGTBQ+ issues, it’s designed for teenagers.

It strains credulity past its breaking point to claim that in-depth guides to “anal sex,” or “rimming” are necessary for teachers to refer to when “supporting” students.

This is a common tool of activist educators; misdirecting when confronted with evidence of inappropriate materials being promoted to children.

There’s never an admission that perhaps conversations such as these don’t belong in schools or between teachers and students, just the inaccurate defense that it’s about “support.”

Teacher’s unions have no business getting involved in these discussions or sending children to links with graphic content. Yet that’s exactly what they’re doing.

It’s no wonder concern over what public schools are teaching continues to skyrocket.