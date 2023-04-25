Nate Diaz’s Reps Responds To Arrest Warrant, Choking Out Logan Paul Lookalike In Street Brawl

Videos by OutKick
Nate Diaz, 38, is a wanted man after choking out a Logan Paul lookalike at a Bourbon Street brawl on Friday (Apr. 21).
(Without getting into the rights and wrongs in the situation, we must at least acknowledge that a Logan Paul lookalike getting humbled by an MMA madman is comedy gold.)
The alleged victim, YouTuber Rodney Petersen, also spoke out wanting retaliation against Diaz. On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the ex-UFC star.
Rep Says Nate Diaz Acted In Self-Defense During N.O. Street Brawl
Diaz’s representation spoke out about the incident. On Tuesday, Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, provided a statement to MMA Junkie, claiming that his client acted in self-defense and is aware of the arrest warrant issued by NOPD.
Diaz is facing a second-degree battery charge.
Rosenfield’s statement read:
“Nate’s attorney, Walter Becker, can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant, and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans.
“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. …
“No further comment will be made at this time.”
In the footage, Diaz caught Petersen in a standing guillotine choke and knocked the media mime out cold. Diaz also managed to add a right knee to the gut.
Diaz choked Petersen out, causing the latter to smack his head on the ground. The hit on the ground resulted in a gnarly gash.
It is not clear whether Diaz or Petersen started the fight. Footage of Diaz’s TKO showed both men engaging as part of a larger street brawl. Diaz was leaving the Misfits Boxing 6 event, featuring his close friend, Chris Avila.
