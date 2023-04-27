Nate Diaz Booked In Jail After Arrest Warrant For Street Brawl Choke, UFC Star Released Hours Later

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC star Nate Diaz formally turned himself in to New Orleans Police authorities Thursday morning, days after an arrest warrant was issued to the MMA fighter for his role in a street brawl. Diaz faced a second-degree battery charge.

According to Diaz’s rep Zach Rosenfield, NOPD released the 38-year-old from custody nearly four hours after turning himself in.

Rosenfield released a statement confirming Diaz’s release, also commending the department for their handling of the arrest.

Nate Diaz Chokes out Logan Paul on the Street… pic.twitter.com/78Fxj6hh7J — Fight Mate (@FightMate) April 22, 2023

Rosenfield’s statement read, “Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 a.m. CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and video.

“We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

The NOPD-issued arrest warrant stemmed from an incident last Friday (Apr. 21) where Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike on Bourbon Street. Diaz was in the Bayou for the Misfits Boxing 6 event to support his fellow fighter Chris Avila.

After the event, Diaz encountered YouTube personality Rodney Petersen amid a brawl on Bourbon Street. Diaz put the Logan Paul impersonator in a guillotine and put him to sleep. Petersen suffered a nasty gash after hitting his head on the ground.

While details on who started the fight remain scant, Diaz’s team alleged that Petersen instigated the tiff.

Since Petersen’s responses to Diaz, following the incident, have sounded like YouTube clickbait, Nate Diaz may be the early favorite to win this legal fight.

The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…



[🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] pic.twitter.com/X9YvM2NKbY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023