Nate Boyer Reveals If He Regrets Kaepernick Support, Talks Journey From War To Football: EXCLUSIVE

Videos by OutKick

Nate Boyer has no regrets about how everything shook out with Colin Kaepernick.

Boyer, a former football player and Green Beret, joined me on an episode of American Joyride for an honest and unfiltered conversation.

We covered his experience as a member of the Green Berets, his time playing football at Texas and with the Seahawks, his commitment to helping veterans and his experience with Colin Kaepernick. Does he wish things had shaken out a bit differently? He explains all that and more. Give it a watch below.

Nate Boyer was gracious with his time, and I appreciated how honest he was about his views. That’s what American Joyride is all about. For those of you interested in more “American Joyride” content, you can check out some more full episodes below.