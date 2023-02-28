Former SEAL Team 6 Operator Talks Life-Changing Hostage Rescue Mission

Videos by OutKick

Former SEAL Team 6 commando Chris Fettes’ life changed due to one hostage rescue mission.

Fettes joined me for a new episode of American Joyride to talk about the mission that changed for everything. Due to the incredibly sensitive nature of the interview and the details of the mission involved, we’ve beeped out some information in order to protect everyone there and national security interests. Outside of a few seconds, the interview is completely unfiltered and OutKick readers will now get a look inside the mind of a great American warrior. Grab a beer, hit play and relax. You’ve never seen an episode like this before.

Chris Fettes is a great guy, and I hope you all enjoyed hearing his stories from the military as much as I enjoyed conducting the interview. Keep your eyes peeled for a return episode. There’s a high chance Chris returns.

