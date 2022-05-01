in Soccer

Nashville Debuts Largest Soccer-Specific Stadium In US, With Thumbs Up From Clay

The Nashville Soccer Club is moving into a new stadium, a 30,000-seater that will officially be known as GEODIS Park. And OutKick founder Clay Travis is impressed.

GEODIS Park not only looks good, but it is also the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada.

Per a release from NCS: “Built in the heart of Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, GEODIS Park is set to become one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States. The 30,000-seat stadium will feature a 360-degree canopy, a 65-foot-wide shared concourse and a safe standing supporter’s section.”

GEODIS officially opened its doors Sunday for Nashville’s game against the Philadelphia Union.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here