NASCAR Truck Series Driver Wins Race, Truck Bursts Into Flames

Zane Smith and his truck were absolutely on fire at Circuit of the Americas in every sense.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver drove the wheels off of his truck at COTA for his second win of the season.

Of course, when I see he drove the wheels of his truck, I mean that figuratively, as all four tires were still attached to his Ford F-150

The only problem was that his truck was very much on fire.

After taking the checkered flag — which made for his second straight win at COTA — Smith hopped out of his car on the start/finish line while the rear of it was engulfed in flames.

Not that anyone would, but how can you claim that Smith didn’t extract every last ounce of performance out of his truck? You can’t.

His team owner won’t be happy about having to fix all of that damage, but hey, a win will make that easier pill to swallow.

"That's a first for me … I apologize for catching the truck on fire in Victory Lane."- Zane Smith 😂 pic.twitter.com/wHvE9We37k — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 25, 2023

“That’s a first for me,” Smith said. He’s got 9 wins to his name including this one, the first one that ended with a fire extinguisher.

“Man, that’s a bummer right there,” he said before giving shoutouts to his team. “I apologize for catching the truck on fire in Victory Lane.”

Smith currently sits atop the Truck Series standings.

