Pit Road Punches: Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson Settle On-Track Problems With Post NASCAR Race Fight

Things got tense on the track at Kansas Speedway Sunday afternoon as Denny Hamlin took the NASCAR checkered flag. But it was the ‘fight’ off the track between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson that has garnered attention.

There were a ton of fireworks over the course of three hours on Sunday, with multiple lead changes and a last lap pass for the win. But the ongoing problems opposing drivers have with Ross Chastain proved to be noteworthy again, this time with punches being thrown.

Kyle Larson had just exited his car and was giving a post race interview when FOX cameras went side-by-side, with a fight breaking out on pit-road. Noah Gragson looked to have had a problem with how Chastain was racing him on Sunday and decided to confront the watermelon slamming driver.

This is when postface fireworks began. For a few seconds, I thought we were going to see a heated conversation, but once Gragson put his hands on Chastain, it was on.

I certainly wish that officials would’ve let this one go on a bit further. It’s not as if this is hockey and one guy has to hit the ice before breaking it up. Credit to Chastain though, he looked to have grabbed Gragson’s arm to prevent the punch, while then throwing a right punch to the face.

If anything, maybe this will force Gragson to do something with that haircut. He should’ve just thrown the punch and not grabbed Chastain’s fire suit, but he’ll learn for the next time this situation presents itself.

DOVER, DELAWARE – MAY 01: Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 01, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time another driver has had a problem with Ross Chastain, with the Trackhouse Racing driver becoming a talking point in the garage. Though there aren’t punches being thrown in previous races, NASCAR drivers usually take to the radio to voice their displeasure with Chastain on a weekly basis.

Obviously Chastain has become a lighting rod for other drivers with his aggressive driving, but I say it’s good for the sport. Sunday’s race didn’t need a postrace fight, because the action on the track was so good. NASCAR officials won’t say it publicly, but they loved the heat Chastain gets every week from opposing drivers.

If anything, this only gives NASCAR fans another reason to watch next week.