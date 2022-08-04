NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch, Family, At Mall Of America During Shooting

updated

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America Thursday when a shooting occurred, according to his wife, Samantha, and a video circulating on social media.

“If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe,” Samantha Busch posted to his Instagram story. “Praying others are inside too.”

Shoppers fled the Mall of America, located in Bloomington, Minn., after shots were fired in an “isolated incident,” police said.

The mall originally said it was under lockdown due to a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space.” The suspect fled on foot, has not been identified by police and no victims have been located, according to Bloomington police.

Police also said that the mall was secure about 50 minutes after the incident.

Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch has raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2005 and has 60 wins over 628 career races. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

A video began circulating on social media shortly after the shooting showing people running toward the exits. A man that appears to be Busch can be seen in the crowd at the 20-second mark on his phone.

Busch, 37, has raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2005 and has 60 wins over 628 career races.

The Cup Series is nearing the end of its regular season and is set to run Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

Leave a Reply