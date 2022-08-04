NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch, Family, At Mall Of America During Shooting

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America Thursday when a shooting occurred, according to his wife, Samantha, and a video circulating on social media.

“If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe,” Samantha Busch posted to his Instagram story. “Praying others are inside too.”

#NASCAR: Kyle Busch and his family were at Mall of America today, and Samantha confirmed in her IG Stories that they got out prior to the mall being locked down for a reported shooting and are safe. pic.twitter.com/OxKkBtHZAv — Justin Nguyen 🏈🏁 (@ZappaOMatic) August 4, 2022

Shoppers fled the Mall of America, located in Bloomington, Minn., after shots were fired in an “isolated incident,” police said.

The mall originally said it was under lockdown due to a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space.” The suspect fled on foot, has not been identified by police and no victims have been located, according to Bloomington police.

Police also said that the mall was secure about 50 minutes after the incident.

A video began circulating on social media shortly after the shooting showing people running toward the exits. A man that appears to be Busch can be seen in the crowd at the 20-second mark on his phone.

Breaking: Mall of America is on lockdown in Bloomington, Minnesota, after reports of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/I7szUMgaCu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2022

Busch, 37, has raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2005 and has 60 wins over 628 career races.

The Cup Series is nearing the end of its regular season and is set to run Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.