NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws, Nephew Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide In Oklahoma

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and a nephew were found dead after a reported shooting in Oklahoma.

According to TMZ Sports, Muskogee Police say that Jack and Terry Janway — the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway — and 11-year-old Dalton Janway were found dead around 9 p.m. Monday at their home.

Before arriving on the scene, police received a 911 call from a woman. She reported that there was someone with a gun, but soon hung up the phone.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a body laying in the hallway. TMZ reports that they then heard a gunshot from inside the home. They found two more bodies farther inside.

Police say that all three of the victims died via gunshot wounds. Authorities are also reportedly investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. Terry Janway is reportedly considered the suspect, however, the motive is still under investigation. Additionally, it is unclear whether she is the one who made the 911 call that brought the police to the residence.

Jimmie Johnson, his wife Chandra, and two daughters pose before the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Johnson, the Janway’s son-in-law, is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series duties after the 2020 season. He then spent two seasons driving in the NTT IndyCar series, before returning to stock car racing on a part-time basis in 2023. He is also part owner of Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club.

Following news of the incident, Legacy Motor Club announced that Johnson’s No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro will not compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series street race in Chicago.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.



The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) June 27, 2023

According to The US Sun, Johnson and Chandra Janway were married in 2004. They have two daughters together.

