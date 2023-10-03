NASCAR Dishes Out Fines, No Suspensions For Nasty Truck Series Fight

Videos by OutKick

We now know what kind of punishments NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers Matt Crafton and Nicholas Sanchez are facing for the wild fight that broke out after this weekend’s race at Talladega.

If you were unaware, the tensions between the drivers started when they were involved in a late crash. However, it carried over once the checkered flag had waved and everyone was out of their trucks.

The two came to blows in the pits and the end of it was captured on camera. It was about as insane as any NASCAR fight we’ve seen in some time. One of the combatants bloodied and threatening to kill the other? Yeah, it had that.

NASCAR has announced that both drivers will be facing some substantial fines for the incident. Crafton has been ordered to pay $25,000 while Sanchez will fork over $5,000.

Crucially, neither driver was suspended. That’s especially huge for Sanchez, who is in championship contention with just two races — one at Homestead-Miami and one at Phoenix — left on the schedule.

The same can’t be said for Sanchez’s old man. The 22-year-old rookie’s father, Rene, was dealt a penalty as well. He has been suspended for the final two Truck Series races of the season for his involvement in the incident.

No one wants to pay fines like that, but you can’t help but think that given how nasty that fight was, both guys lucked out as far as not having to sit out any races.

