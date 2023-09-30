NASCAR Truck Series Driver Bloodied After Alleged Post-Race Cheap Shot, Fight At Talladega

Videos by OutKick

It was an eventful day on track — and in the pits —when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rolled into Talladega, and that looks to have continued even after the checkered flag.

It was your typical superspeedway race with lots of cautions. Just as the field was about to cross the stripe with two laps to go, “the Big One” broke out when drivers Nicholas Sanchez and Matt Crafton made contact.

Everything got cleaned up and the race finished on the first overtime attempt, Brett Moffitt taking the win.

However, things got very heated afterward between Crafton and Sanchez. Once both had gotten out of their cars a massive brawl erupted in the pits, which left Sanchez bloodied.

(Warning: The video contains strong language)

Video of the altercation picks up in progress, but you can see that Sanchez was on the receiving end of a heck of a shot. One that left blood running down his face as he and Crafton repeatedly threatened each other.

Just a nasty scene.

Once he was out of the infield care center, Sanchez gave his side of the story.

Nick Sanchez states he felt a tap on his shoulder, turned around, and got punched in the face by Matt Crafton. After visiting the infield care center, Sanchez spoke to us about what happened. pic.twitter.com/GaOtzBK0YS — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) September 30, 2023

“I mean I was walking back to the hauler,” Sanchez said. “[I got a] tap on my back, got punched in the face. A cheap shot, but it is what it is.”

Sanchez commented that he never got a chance to get Crafton back. However, he doesn’t have too much to be upset about. Despite the late wreck, Sanchez sits in the top 4 of the Playoff standings after Talladega. There’s now just one race left in the Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It is important to note that we haven’t heard from Crafton yet. However, if Sanchez’s recollection of everything is correct, this is a bad look.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle